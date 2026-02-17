Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai today: Meeting with PM Modi and exchange of MOUs – Full itinerary of the French President

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrived in Mumbai, Maharashtra, past midnight on 17 January for their scheduled visit to India.

The two were received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Mumbai airport.

This engagement marks another significant chapter in the expanding ties between New Delhi and Paris, according to the French Embassy, as quoted by news agency ANI. The visit comes against the backdrop of a steadily deepening partnership across defence, space, civil nuclear energy, climate action, and education.

This trajectory began with Macron's first visit in 2018, followed by his attendance at the 2023 G20 Summit and his 2024 State Visit as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day.

Then, the two leaders declared 2026 as the India-France Year of Innovation, a forward-looking initiative they will jointly inaugurate today in Mumbai.

As part of the current itinerary, PM Modi and President Macron will hold wide-ranging discussions on 17 February in Mumbai to further strengthen bilateral cooperation under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues, including Indo-Pacific cooperation, reflecting growing strategic convergence.

Why does this visit matter?

The visit marks Macron's fourth trip to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signalling sustained momentum in the India-France strategic partnership, with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) cooperation and emerging technologies.

Macron is among heads of state, policymakers and AI leaders from around the world who will attend the AI Impact summit, which starts on Monday in Delhi. The French leader’s visit comes at a time when India is making efforts to diversify and deepen strategic ties beyond long-time suppliers of military equipment.

Last week, India approved $40 billion in arms purchases, including 114 French fighter jets and missiles, Bloomberg News reported.

This visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France in February 2025 and reflects the mutual trust and depth of the India–France Strategic Partnership, as well as the shared commitment of the two countries to further deepen it.

PM Modi was the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade in July 2023, before the French president graced the Republic Day Parade 2024 as the chief guest.

The Year of Innovation 2026 initiative will be celebrated throughout the year in both countries and aims to deepen collaboration in innovation, technology, research, and people-to-people exchanges.

Complete itinerary of Macron in Mumbai today -Meeting with Prime Minister Modi at Lok Bhawan, Mumbai.

-Exchange of MOUs followed by Press Statement at Darbar Hall, Raj Bhawan, Mumbai.

-India-France Innovation Forum at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace.

-India-France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration at Gateway of India.

India AI Impact Summit in Delhi Following their engagements in Mumbai, the delegation will travel to Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which began at Bharat Mandapam on 16 February.

The India AI Impact Summit is a five-day programme anchored in three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress.

The visit marks Macron's fourth trip to India, signalling sustained momentum in the India-France strategic partnership.

The participation of the French President underscores the importance both nations attach to emerging technologies, building on PM Modi's co-chairing of the AI Action Summit with Macron in Paris in February 2025.