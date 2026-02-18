Macron in India LIVE updates: French President to attend AI Impact Summit 2026 today

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Wednesday, 18 February, on the third day of his trip to the subcontinent.

This is currently Macron's fourth visit to India.

Highlights of Macron's trip thus far

Macron landed in Mumbai late on Monday, and on Tuesday, held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on cooperation in the industrial, defence, clean energy, space, and emerging technologies sectors.

Following talks, India and France also announced a Joint Declaration of Intent for cooperation in critical minerals, with Indian Ambassador to France Sanjeev Kumar Singla saying, "On critical and emerging technology, we've decided to constitute a joint advanced technology development group, as well as a joint declaration of intent for cooperation in critical minerals.

"There's also a letter of intent to establish a centre on advanced materials between our Department of Science and Technology and the French institution called CNRS, which is one of the world's largest scientific institutions, especially focused on basic research. We've also signed the amendment to the double tax avoidance agreement between the two countries," he added.

The French President and PM Modi jointly inaugurated the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

"Today, two innovation hubs are coming together," Modi said, making during the inauguration. "I and President Macron have decided to celebrate 2026 India-France Year of Innovation. This is also our commitment to innovate, lead," Modi added.

"Innovation is a driver of our economic growth. It will help address the great challenges from climate challenge to inequality," the French President said during the inauguration..

For progress in science, France and India have been working hand in hand for years, he said, adding, "We have reinforced our technological sovereignty while supporting our national industries. Our partnership is strong and relies on countless joint projects."

Macron also invited PM Modi to attend the 52nd G7 Summit in France, to be held in June this year.

Emmanuel Macron's itinerary for Wednesday, 18 February 2026

At the AI Impact Summit, French President will attend the opening ceremony of the Research Symposium at Bharat Mandapam at around 9 am in the morning.

Subsequently, Macron is scheduled to visit the country pavilions in Hall 14 on Bharat Mandapam.

At around noon, Macron will attend the Leaders Plenary and the Working Lunch at the Summit Room in Bharat Mandapam, wrapping up his trip to India.

He is expected to depart New Delhi around 4 pm on Wednesday.

As the day unfolds, follow LIVE updates right here with Mint.