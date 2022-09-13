Emmy Awards 2022: Here's the complete list of winners

‘Succession and White Lotus’, a series about a family that owns a media empire and resembles Murdochs and the Redstones, took home two of the early trophies at the Emmy Awards Monday.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Primetime Emmy Awards that took place on Monday (local time) bestowed some of the finest artists of the entertainment industry in a socially-distanced award ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Primetime Emmy Awards that took place on Monday (local time) bestowed some of the finest artists of the entertainment industry in a socially-distanced award ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
‘Succession and White Lotus’, a series about a family that owns a media empire and resembles Murdochs and the Redstones, took home two of the early trophies at the Emmy Awards Monday, setting HBO up to dominate TV’s biggest night for the sixth time in eight years.
‘Succession and White Lotus’, a series about a family that owns a media empire and resembles Murdochs and the Redstones, took home two of the early trophies at the Emmy Awards Monday, setting HBO up to dominate TV’s biggest night for the sixth time in eight years.
Emmy Awards 2022: List of winners
1) Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – Winner, Connie Britton (The White Lotus), Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus), Mare Winningham (Dopesick), Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick), Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus), and Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Emmy Awards 2022: List of winners
1) Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – Winner, Connie Britton (The White Lotus), Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus), Mare Winningham (Dopesick), Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick), Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus), and Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2) Variety talk series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Winner, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!
2) Variety talk series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Winner, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!
3) Variety sketch series: Saturday Night Live – Winner, and A Black Lady Sketch Show
3) Variety sketch series: Saturday Night Live – Winner, and A Black Lady Sketch Show
4) Supporting actor in a comedy series: Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – Winner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), Henry Winkler (Barry), Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary), and Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
4) Supporting actor in a comedy series: Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – Winner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), Henry Winkler (Barry), Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary), and Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
5) Supporting in a comedy series: Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) – Winner, Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), and Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
5) Supporting in a comedy series: Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) – Winner, Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), and Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
6) Supporting actress in a drama series: Julia Garner (Ozark) – Winner, Patricia Arquette (Severance), Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), J Smith-Cameron (Succession), Sarah Snook (Succession), and Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
6) Supporting actress in a drama series: Julia Garner (Ozark) – Winner, Patricia Arquette (Severance), Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), J Smith-Cameron (Succession), Sarah Snook (Succession), and Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
7) Supporting actor in a drama series: Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – Winner, John Turturro (Severance), Nicholas Braun (Succession), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Park Hae-soo (Squid Game), Christopher Walken (Severance), and Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
7) Supporting actor in a drama series: Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – Winner, John Turturro (Severance), Nicholas Braun (Succession), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Park Hae-soo (Squid Game), Christopher Walken (Severance), and Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
8) Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie: Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) – Winner, Steve Zahn (The White Lotus), Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick), Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick), Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy), Will Poulter (Dopesick), and Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
8) Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie: Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) – Winner, Steve Zahn (The White Lotus), Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick), Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick), Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy), Will Poulter (Dopesick), and Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
9) Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie: Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – Winner, Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven), Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage), Himesh Patel (Station Eleven), and Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
9) Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie: Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – Winner, Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven), Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage), Himesh Patel (Station Eleven), and Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
10) Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series: The Beatles: Get Back – Winner, The Andy Warhol Diaries, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, 100 Foot Wave, and We Need To Talk About Cosby
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
10) Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series: The Beatles: Get Back – Winner, The Andy Warhol Diaries, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, 100 Foot Wave, and We Need To Talk About Cosby
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
11) Outstanding documentary or nonfiction special: George Carlin’s American Dream – Winner, Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents), Lucy And Desi, The Tinder Swindler, and We Feed People
11) Outstanding documentary or nonfiction special: George Carlin’s American Dream – Winner, Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents), Lucy And Desi, The Tinder Swindler, and We Feed People
12) Writing for a variety series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Winner, Saturday Night Live, A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Daily Show, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12) Writing for a variety series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Winner, Saturday Night Live, A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Daily Show, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
13) Variety special (live): Adele: One Night Only – Winner, The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes, The Oscars, Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent – Winner, Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!, Variety special (pre-recorded), Dave Chappelle: The Closer, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, and One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
13) Variety special (live): Adele: One Night Only – Winner, The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes, The Oscars, Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent – Winner, Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!, Variety special (pre-recorded), Dave Chappelle: The Closer, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, and One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga