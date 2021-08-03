The emphasis on meeting patent demands for pharmaceuticals will only prolong the covid-19 pandemic by several years, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar warned on Tuesday stating that this was unacceptable.

Addressing the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) Academic Forum in the runup to a summit of the leaders of the five countries later this year, Jaishankar also urged for the diversification of investments to “provide a certain assurance of sustainability – for livelihoods, for families and communities, and of course for the natural environment."

“The creation of more reliable and resilient supply chains is vital to infuse greater confidence in the global economy and in fact to de-risk it from future pandemics. The global South is particularly vulnerable in that regard," the minister said.

The reference to patents comes as the World Trade Organisation debates a joint India and South Africa proposal to waive intellectual property rights so that covid-19 vaccines and other new technologies are accessible for poor countries. The proposal has been pending since October 2020 with the pharmaceutical industry and some high-income countries opposed to the move which they say will hobble innovation and research.

India has been calling for the creation of more reliable supply chains in the wake of China abruptly shutting down its factories as covid-19 cases erupted in the country in 2019 and early 2020.

In his address, Jaishankar recalled that India was one of the founding members of the grouping that was created 15 years ago, in response to the understanding that the “post-war order had peaked."

“We intuitively understood that the dominance moment at the end of the Cold War could not be sustained," he said adding that the grouping “was an accurate anticipation of multipolarity."

Pointing out that “BRICS is a statement of global rebalancing" the minister said that “an updating and recalibration of the post-World War II multilateral architecture cannot be postponed any further."

“The pandemic and the normative breakdown in its wake have rudely reminded us that institutions built to tackle problems of the 1940s desperately need to be upgraded and made fit-for-purpose for our century," he said adding earlier that this was one of New Delhi’s key themes for its presidency of BRICS this year.

While an expansion of the permanent membership of the Security Council “is a necessary ingredient," the minister said that this “by itself it is not sufficient."

“Multilateral institutions have been disadvantaged by structural inertia, competitive gridlocks, uneven resourcing and skewed navigation," he pointed out adding that the “proliferation of new and smaller platforms, including of plurilateral and regional groups, is therefore a response to such felt gaps."

BRICS itself was actually one such early example, the minister said adding: “Too often, we obsess with one or the other response; more effort and action is actually required to fill the gaps."

The remark could be seen as an implicit criticism of China’s opposition to the Quad – a grouping of India,Australia, the US and China – that Beijing views as inimical to its growing interests in its neighbourhood and the world. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a visit to New Delhi last week said that the Quad was not a “military" alliance but a grouping of countries working together to help others in areas like sustainable infrastructure and providing a strong response to the pandemic.

On terrorism, which is another focal point for India during its presidency, Jaishankar said it thrived in “conflict-ridden spaces" made “fertile for radicalisation by malign players, including states" – seen as a swipe against Pakistan.

“The transition in Afghanistan… has sharpened this challenge," Jaishankar said warning that “left unattended, its edge will be deeply felt not just in Afghanistan’s neighbourhood but well beyond."

“We are therefore all stakeholders in the quest for a clear, coordinated and undifferentiated response to terrorism. In the 21st century, legitimacy cannot be derived from mass violence, brutal intimidation or covert agendas," the minister said, alluding to the Taliban that is focused on taking large swathes of Afghanistan in pitched battles with the Afghan security personnel.

“Representation, inclusion, peace and stability are inextricably linked," the minister added – a reiteration of India’s position that Afghanistan needed to have a government that included all ethnic groups to balance the different aspirations of all sections of Afghans.

