Emphasis on meeting patent demands will prolong pandemic: Jaishankar

The remark could be seen as an implicit criticism of China’s opposition to the Quad – a grouping of India,Australia, the US and China – that Beijing views as inimical to its growing interests in its neighbourhood and the world. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a visit to New Delhi last week said that the Quad was not a “military" alliance but a grouping of countries working together to help others in areas like sustainable infrastructure and providing a strong response to the pandemic.