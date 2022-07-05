Salaries and headcount in top Indian companies: What latest trends indicate2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 12:30 PM IST
- Employee cost trend analysis for top Indian companies shows a broad recovery, led by tech sector
Global brokerage and research firm Jefferies analyzed BSE 500 companies for employee cost trends. For FY22, employee costs grew 14% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹10 trillion, 9 ppt faster than FY21. FY22 employee cost trend analysis for BSE500 cos shows a broad recovery, led by tech sector.