Employee unions to hold rally in Delhi to oppose NPS, demand restoration of Old Pension Scheme; check details
Employees will gather at Ramlila Maidan to demand restoration of Old Pension Scheme.
Government employees from both Central and state departments are set to gather at Ramlila Maidan on August 10, united in their call for the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme. As announced by a group of railway union leaders, the event titled 'Pension Rights Maharally' will be organised under the umbrella of the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS)/National Joint Council of Action (NJCA).