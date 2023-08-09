Government employees from both Central and state departments are set to gather at Ramlila Maidan on August 10, united in their call for the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme. As announced by a group of railway union leaders, the event titled 'Pension Rights Maharally' will be organised under the umbrella of the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS)/National Joint Council of Action (NJCA).

Addressing the media during a press conference, Shiv Gopal Mishra, the national convener of NJCA and the general secretary of All India Railway Men's Federation (AIRF), conveyed that a significant portion of employees who commenced government service after January 1, 2004, strongly oppose the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

These employees express apprehension about their post-retirement prospects, feeling that they have been stripped of the Old Pension Scheme and involuntarily placed under the New Pension Scheme, PTI reported.

"Due to this, the future and old age support of millions of employees are in jeopardy and this is why we have formed the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS)/NJCA," PTI quoted Mishra as saying.

The upcoming 'Pension Rights Maharally' is scheduled for August 10 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, commencing at 9:30 am, as confirmed by Mishra.

The rally is expected to attract a diverse participant pool, encompassing Central, state, railway, and PSU employees, along with teachers, defence personnel, and ex-paramilitary personnel from across the nation, Mishra indicated.

Mishra mentioned that the group has organised various demonstrations, rallies, and torch processions on a regional level. They have also submitted memorandums to district officials, governors, cabinet secretaries, and even the prime minister, highlighting their concerns regarding this matter. Mishra voiced the growing discontent among employees due to what they perceive as the government's "anti-employee policies."

Mishra emphasised that if leaders are entitled to the benefits of the Old Pension Scheme, then the employees who dedicate their entire careers to public service deserve similar support during their retirement years. He asserted that restoring the Old Pension Scheme is the right of these employees. "This is their right and the government should immediately restore the Old Pension Scheme," he said.

Mishra warned that if the government fails to address their demands, the possibility of a nationwide protest known as a 'Bharat Bandh' will be announced, bringing the nation to a standstill. In such a scenario, Mishra asserted that the government would bear sole responsibility for the resulting consequences.

(With inputs from PTI)