NEW DELHI: If the lockdown has been tough, getting back to work is proving to be even tougher for many as the fear of dealing with an unknown enemy is haunting workplaces.

Employees of businesses and their managers say the worry of contracting the disease despite enforcing new protocols for safety and social distancing is a challenge as businesses slowly reopen. Several employees and human resource managers Mint spoke to say resuming normal work even for a small portion of the workforce is proving to be tough.

"Employees will need some guidelines, hand holding, motivation and assurance of safety when called back to work. This phase of opening needs specific instructions from employers and concerned authorities to handle the situation properly," says Ashissh Kaul - Associate Director - Advisory Services, SHRM India.

As per the Delhi government’s orders, all private offices can operate with 33% staff strength physically present on the premises and the rest working from home.

While offices are strictly following thermal screening, sanitizers, sanitization of door handles, knobs, desks and telephones done every two hours and cabin doors are left open so as to avoid any touch, still there is enough to make those coming to work a bit fearful.

“Since I have been asked to join from Monday, I have armed myself with a N95 mask, two sanitizers one in the car and one in my bag, carried home food and my own water bottle. Let’s hope all goes well," said an employee who did not wish to be named.

Working as a senior manager at an non-banking finance company, he drove from his residence in Vasant Kunj to Connaught Place.

Many of his team mates were looking forward to rejoining work and returning to normalcy, but the feeling turned into fear once they joined in near-empty offices. There were also concerns that housekeeping staff, who typically have to undertake long commutes, may be at risk of the infection.

An executive working in one of the automobile manufacturing companies said only the senior executives are allowed in office. Some employees are opting to stay at home because they don’t want to go through the rigorous disinfection process when they reach office.

“Whenever there is an option to work from home. most employees are opting for that since in office once has to wear the mask throughout and we will not be allowed to venture anywhere else. It’s uncomfortable to work like that for almost eight to nine hours a day," added this person requesting not to be identified.

Another senior executive said, since most of the colleagues are not allowed in office it is better to work from home and connect with others over email.

There is also a whole protocol to be contend with once the employee gets back home. The shoes and office bag have to be sanitized before entering the house, a warm water bath is recommended and the clothes have to be removed and washed separately.

Despite the concerns, easing out such anxieties depended a lot on the manager's approach, and how they are able to channelise the positive energy of wanting to get back to work after the lockdown, other executives said.

“We resumed work at our factory and experience centre in Bengaluru last week. People have started coming in for meetings, including potential clients," said Gita Ramanan,CEO & Co-Founder of Bengaluru-based Design Cafe.

Ramanan said Design Cafe employees were divided into two categories, those eager to get out of homes having being locked in with their spouses or parents and the other group who preferred to work from home.

“We have created a roster for those willing to get out of home and these folks are coming to our experience centre 1-2 days per week," she said. Those who would rather work from home are not being asked to report to office, she said.

“As India moves to opening up the lockdown to resurrect a crippled economy, the two big themes for employees in my opinion are that this is happening to all of us. There is a shared bond of fear of going back to face a seemingly compromised set up. This also creates empathy and bonding at a deeper level," says Svetleena Choudhary, COO Search Value, an executive search firm, specialising in top management hiring and consulting.

Choudhary, who talks to clients regularly, said the overall feeling about getting back to work is one of worry and anxiety as “we are fighting an enemy that doesn’t have an expiry date."

But employees needed to understand that their fear of getting infected should be based on fact and not just a generalized fear at the workplace, adds Kaul.

With inputs from Malyaban Ghosh

