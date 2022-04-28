Employees happier, more productive with hybrid work: Cisco study

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cisco's 'Employees are ready for hybrid work, are you?' study stated that six out of 10 (61%) employees believe that quality of work has improved. Also, 60% of the employees believe that their productivity has enhanced.
Hybrid working has gained popularity in the Covid pandemic with now employees feeling more productive, flexible, and happy, and also improving their work-life across the world. A latest Cisco study shows that 82% of employees say the ability to work from anywhere has made them happier.
The new global study of Cisco says hybrid working has helped improve employee wellbeing, work-life balance, and performance across the world.
As per the study, while organizations have benefited from higher employee productivity levels, more needs to be done to build an inclusive culture and fully embed hybrid work arrangements to boost readiness levels and enhance employee experience.
Further, Cisco's "Employees are ready for hybrid work, are you?" study stated that six out of 10 (61%) employees believe "that quality of work has improved."
Also, 60% of the employees believe that "their productivity has enhanced."
Cisco's study also reveals that three-quarters of employees (76%) also feel their role can now be performed just as successfully remotely as in the office.
However, Cisco's survey of 28,000 employees from 27 countries reveals that only one in four think that their company is 'very prepared' for a hybrid work future.
Anupam Trehan, Senior Director, People & Communities, Cisco APJC said, 'It is clear that hybrid working is here to stay, and for good reason as employees and businesses alike see tangible benefits across key indicators – from improved overall employee wellbeing to better productivity and work performance."
Trehan added, "Nonetheless, more needs to be done to fully leverage the opportunities of a hybrid work future, particularly in building an inclusive culture, devising employee engagement strategies, and deploying technology infrastructure to bring organizations to the readiness levels of their employees."
Hybrid working has been seen to have improved various aspects of employee wellbeing.
According to Cisco, time away from the office has improved work-life balance for 79% of employees. More flexible work schedules (62%) and significantly reduced or completely removed commuting times (53%) contributed to this improvement. Nearly two-thirds of people (64%) saved at least four hours per week when they worked from home, and over a quarter (26%) of respondents saved eight or more hours a week.
It highlighted that 45% ranked 'time with family, friends, and pets' as the top choice for how they reinvested this extra time. This has enhanced social wellbeing, with a significant majority (73%) indicating that remote working has improved family relationships and a half (51%) of respondents reporting strengthened relationships with friends.
Cisco's research on the impact of hybrid working on five categories of wellbeing – emotional, financial, mental, physical, and social wellbeing – with over three-quarters of respondents (78%) saying hybrid and remote working has improved various aspects of their wellbeing.
During the time of the survey, Cisco found that over three-fourths (76%) of respondents felt that their financial well-being improved because they could save money while working remotely. The average saving has been a little over US$150 per week, which works out to approximately $8,000 a year.
"A sizeable 87% ranked savings on fuel and/or commuting among their top three areas for savings, followed by decreased spending on food and entertainment at 74%. Close to nine in 10 (86%) believe they can maintain these savings over the long term, and 69% would take these savings into account when considering changing jobs," Cisco said.
Additionally, Cisco's survey revealed that over two-thirds (68%) of respondents believe their physical fitness has improved with remote working. Seven in 10 (71%) exercise more when they work remotely, with an average increase of 130 additional sessions a year. A similar number (68%) say hybrid working has positively impacted their eating habits.
That said, given the improvement in various aspects of wellbeing, an overwhelming majority (82%) of employees say the ability to work from anywhere has made them happier.
Cisco stated that over half (55%) report that hybrid working has helped decrease their stress levels. Around a third (29%) find hybrid working more relaxing and the working environment less pressurized, while 27% of employees attribute the decreased stress to the greater flexibility offered by hybrid work arrangements.
However, Cisco also stated that not all reported positive experiences, with over half (55%) believing micromanaging behaviors had increased with hybrid and remote working.
However, Cisco also stated that not all reported positive experiences, with over half (55%) believing micromanaging behaviors had increased with hybrid and remote working.