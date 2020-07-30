A body of power department employees on Wednesday said it has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath opposing any move to privatise discom Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam (PVVNL).

It is one of the five power distribution companies which are wholly owned subsidiaries of the UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL).

Therefore, it has requested the chief minister to cancel any such proposal, an official of the Samiti said.

“Shailendra Dubey, the convenor of Samiti, through a letter to the chief minister, has requested him to cancel the proposal of privatising Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam," V P Singh, state president of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Parishad Abhiyanta Sangh and member of the Samiti, told reporters.

He noted that employees of various discoms had ensured an uninterrupted power supply in the state, inspite of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Any move to privatise the discom would be a violation of an agreement between Sangharsh Samiti and management of power corporation that was reached in the presence of state power minister Srikant Sharma," said Prabhat Singh, state secretary Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Parishad Abhiyanta Sangh.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

