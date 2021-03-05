OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Employees prefer working remotely: Infosys-Milken survey

A new report by digital services major Infosys shows that American employees like working remotely, employers cite greater workforce productivity but how to increase diversity remains a top concern.

The Milken Institute and Infosys report titled 'Future of Work: Insights for 2021 and Beyond' highlights insights about remote work based on original research. It examines the pandemic's impact on the workforce and offers recommendations for employers and employees moving forward.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Protesters hold the portrait of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, during an anti-coup demonstration

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

1 min read . 11:54 AM IST
Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

OPEC+ decision to hit consumption-led recovery, hurt customers: Pradhan

1 min read . 11:22 AM IST
The graduate route is unsponsored, meaning applicants will not need a job offer to apply for the route

New post-study visa allows Indian students to stay in UK for work without sponsor

3 min read . 10:56 AM IST
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to a farmworker at a vaccination clinic organized by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department at Christopher Ranch in Gilroy, California, U.S., on Thursday.

New daily Covid cases in US drop to 5-month lows

3 min read . 10:35 AM IST

Also Read | India’s vaccine rollout changes gears

The report, based upon surveys of employees and managers of large US-based companies, found that 80% of respondents are very or somewhat satisfied with remote work despite higher workloads and a lack of social interactions with colleagues.

Nearly 82% of managers said their employees are working more than they were before the pandemic with over half saying employees were working a lot more.

However, access to remote work options remains inequitable across income brackets with lower-income employees seeing fewer remote job roles.

Specifically, 69% of those with an income below 50,000 dollars a year said they saw increased remote working opportunity compared to 86% of those making over 75,000 dollars a year.

The report finds that the shift to remote work has allowed employers to hire talent beyond where they physically operate. Some firms have used this opportunity to double down on diversity and inclusion.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed employment forecasts for different sectors. Although utility companies experienced the smallest decline in employment during Covid-19, it is projected to have the largest decline of any sector over the next decade.

By contrast, while leisure and hospitality have been hardest hit, the industry nonetheless expects strong employment growth.

"While the full impact of the pandemic remains unknown, it is clear that the shift towards digitalisation has altered the shape, focus and geographical dispersion of the American workforce," said Michael Klowden, CEO of Milken Institute.

Ravi Kumar, President of Infosys, said the pandemic has accelerated trends already seen and provided a rare opportunity to clearly envision the future of work in a way that benefits the largest number of people.

"As training and re-skilling become increasingly important, companies that provide their employees with the greatest advancement opportunities will continue to have a competitive edge. They will also be able to meet the diversity, equity and inclusivity challenges the world is facing with greater impact," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout