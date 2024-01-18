Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) removes Aadhaar as valid date of birth proof. Here's what you can do
The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFOO) has announced that the Aadhaar card will no longer be accepted as proof of date of birth, following a directive from the UIDAI.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has announced on 16 January, that the Aadhaar card will NO LONGER be an acceptable document for date of birth. The EPFO, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment in the Government of India, notified the removal of Aadhaar Card as an acceptable document for date of Birth after a directive from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).