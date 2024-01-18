The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has announced on 16 January, that the Aadhaar card will NO LONGER be an acceptable document for date of birth. The EPFO, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment in the Government of India, notified the removal of Aadhaar Card as an acceptable document for date of Birth after a directive from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to UIDAI’s Directive (Circular No. 08 of 2023), the agency observed that Aadhaar was being considered as proof for date of birth by several beneficiaries. Aadhaar, while a unique identifier, was not recognized as proof of date of birth according to the Aadhaar Act, 2016.

The UIDAI emphasized that Aadhaar provided identity verification, not proof of birth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the UIDAI directive the EPFO removed Aadhaar from the list of acceptable documents for correcting the date of birth. The circular highlighted that Aadhaar’s removal pertained to Table-B of Annexure-1 of the Joint Declaration SOP issued earlier.

The decision was made with the approval of the Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC).

Internal System Division (ISD) was directed to make necessary modifications in the application software to align with the updated guidelines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The removal of Aadhaar as proof of date of birth by EPFO aligned with the UIDAI’s directive and the legal stance on Aadhaar’s limitations.

EPFO members and entities involved in date of birth corrections were advised to be aware of this change.

The UIDAI’s emphasis on Aadhaar’s role in identity verification rather than proof of birth had legal backing, reinforcing the need for accurate documentation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UIDAI's circular, which cited the Aadhaar Act of 2016 and the regulations that oversee the enrolment and update procedures, made it clear that Aadhaar is not a valid proof of date of birth.

Date of Birth proof valid for EPFO -Birth Certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths

-Marksheet issued by any recognised Government Board or University {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC)/ SSC certificate containing Name and Date of Birth

-Certificate based on the service records

-Central/ State Pension Payment Order

-Domicile Certificate issued by the Government

-Medical certificate issued by Civil Surgeon after examining the member medically and supported with an affidavit on oath by the member duly authenticated by a Competent Court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!