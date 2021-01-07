OPEN APP
Employees' State Insurance Scheme deputy director dies of Covid-19
Employees' State Insurance Scheme deputy director dies of Covid-19

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 04:04 PM IST PTI

Dr Rajib Gon Choudhury, deputy director (planning) of the ESI was diagnosed with Covid-19 recently and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata

KOLKATA : A senior doctor of the Employees' State Insurance Scheme under the state Labour department died due to Covid-19 on Thursday, a health department official said.

Dr Rajib Gon Choudhury, Deputy Director (Planning) of the ESI was diagnosed with the contagion recently and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. He succumbed to the infection this afternoon, the official said.

Gon Choudhury's death took the total number of doctors and health workers dying due to COVID-19 in the state to over 50, the official added.

