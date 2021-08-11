Employment and wellbeing often don’t correlate in India, Peru

NEW DELHI: Not all jobs are ‘good jobs’, and employment and wellbeing are not correlated in countries like Indian and Peru, a research study by two British universities has showed.

The research conducted by University of Birmingham and University of East Anglia (UEA) said poor quality jobs and lack of decent formal work can have a negative impact on wellbeing.

Particularly in countries where jobs in the formal sector are in short supply, and people are often employed in jobs for which they are over-educated, employment does not have an unqualified positive effect on wellbeing. Job attributes matter, specifically, who employs the individual, their pay, the work environment and the pride they take in their work, the varsities said.

Of the four countries from where the research collected samples, inequality was highest in India and Peru, and lowest in Vietnam and Ethiopia. World Bank estimates also indicated that distribution of income is most unequal in Peru and India, and more equal in Vietnam, the research said.

“The figures showed the distribution of income in Peru and India is more unequal than in the United States, by far the most unequal country in the global north," it added.

Wellbeing is also predicted by current and childhood health and household wealth, with ownership of consumer durables associated more strongly with wellbeing than housing quality or access to services. Greater exposure to shocks – such as the death of a close relative, famine and conflict – from age eight is found to have lasting effects on wellbeing into young adulthood.

The team examined how employment status and job attributes are linked to the wellbeing of young people in India, Ethiopia, Peru and Vietnam. The analysis also examined how childhood experiences and family circumstances impact on adult outcomes, and the association between wellbeing and access to wealth, specifically in the form of consumer durables such as phones, televisions, bicycles or cars.

The research, ‘Is work enough? Well-being and employment of young people in Ethiopia, India, Peru and Vietnam’, has been published in the journal Development Policy Review.

Christian Darko, lecturer in Applied Business and Labour Economics at the University of Birmingham, said, “Having a good job is fundamental to improving living standards and quality of life. Good jobs provide greater wellbeing to those that hold them and their value to society is higher. A good job can provide a sense of belonging that enhances social inclusion. In contrast, poor working conditions can lead to frustration, lowering wellbeing and potentially fueling a sense of social injustice that weakens social cohesion."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.