Employment generation is a job half done

Interestingly, many of these young men who are stuck in unhappy short-term contract jobs have an undergraduate degree or diploma (the higher education enrolment rate for 18-23-year-olds shot up from 11% in 2006 to 26% by 2016). Most are also willing to work under “hire-and-fire" arrangements, with some having been in such jobs for a decade already. Yet, neither education nor greater flexibility for the employer has offered them a pathway to move up the salary ladder. Most remain stuck at a wage that is close to minimum wage.