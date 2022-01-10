Employment in nine key sectors, excluding agriculture, increased to around 3.10 crore jobs in total during the July-September quarter of FY22, higher by 2 lakh jobs compared to 3.8 crore recorded jobs in April-June, according to the second Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) released by the government on Monday.

The survey is part of the All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey (AQEES). According to the government the survey has been taken up to provide quarterly updates about the employment and related variables of establishments in both organised and unorganised segments of nine selected sectors which account for a great majority of the total employment in the non-farm establishments.

The sectors are manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, education, health, accommodation and restaurant, IT/BPO and financial services.

Union Minister for Labour & Employment, Bhupender Yadav said that the employment is showing an increasing trend and the over-all percentage of female workers stood at 32.1%, higher than 29.3% reported during the first round of QES.

Of the total employment estimated in the selected nine sectors, manufacturing accounted for nearly 39%, followed by education with 22% and health as well as IT/BPOs sectors both around 10%. Trade and transport sectors engaged 5.3% and 4.6% of the total estimated workers respectively.

Nearly 90% of the establishments have been estimated to work with less than 100 workers, though 30% of the IT/BPO establishments worked with at least 100 workers including about 12% engaging 500 workers or more, said an official statement. In the health sector, 19% of the establishments had 100 or more workers.

Regular workers constitute 87% of the estimated workforce in the nine selected sectors, with only 2% being casual workers. However, in the construction sector, 20% of the workers were contractual and 6.4% were casual workers.

The numbers have come at a time when the businesses are again moving towards restrictions and curtailed timings amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, which is expected to affect the job scenario adversely. The pandemic has already played havoc and left a lot of people across sectors, both in the organised and unorganised space, jobless.

