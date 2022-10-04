Empty poll promises by parties have far-reaching ramifications, says EC

Empty poll promises by parties have far-reaching ramifications, says EC1 min read . 03:24 PM IST
The Election Commission on 4 October wrote to political parties for providing authentic information to the voters to assess financial viability of their election promises. It also sought their views on the issue.
The chief election conducting body said that the inadequate disclosures on election promises can't be overlooked. It added that consequential undesirable impact on financial sustainability on empty poll promises have far-reaching ramifications.
The recent proposed format for disclosure of election promises made by political parties seeks to bring standardisation in the nature of information facilitating comparability.
The disclosure proforma mandates declaration of quantification of physical coverage, financial implications of the promises and availability of the financial resources.
With this, the poll panel is aiming to inform voters about the financial feasibility of election promises in manifestos and also whether they are sustainable within the financial space of the state or the Union government.
Earlier on 3 October, the ECI announced the schedule for bye-elections in seven assembly seats across six states. Voting would take place on 3 November and counting will done on 6 November, according to the schedule released by the Election Commission.
The assembly seats which will go for bye-elections are Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar, Andheri East in Maharashtra, Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh, Admapur in Haryana, Munugode in Telangana, and Dhamnagar in Odisha.
With PTI inputs.
