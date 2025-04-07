Empuraan producer Gokulam Gopalan questioned at ED’s Kochi office

Kerala-based businessman Gokulam Gopalan, one of the producers of the movie 'L2: Empuraan', was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its Kochi office on Monday for an alleged foreign exchange violation case.

According to news agency PTI, the action is being undertaken against Gopalan and his company, Sree Gokulam Chit and Finance Co Ltd, for alleged FEMA violations of ₹1,000 crore with certain NRIs and some related "unauthorised" transactions.

During the Friday searches, the ED said it seized ₹1.50 crore in cash and “incriminating” documents in “violation” of FEMA.

The ED searches come in the backdrop of the recent controversy surrounding "L2: Empuraan", the second instalment of the "Lucifer" trilogy.

Touted as one of the costliest Malayalam cinema productions, "L2: Empuraan" was released on March 27 and soon became a topic of hot debate over its critique of right-wing politics and covert mention of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The other producers of the film are Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, respectively.

According to Perumbavoor, a little over two minutes of scenes were deleted from the movie following the controversy.

The ED said it gathered “specific” intelligence that Sree Gokulam Chits and Finance Co. Pvt. Ltd., without due permission from the competent authority, was collecting subscription to chit funds from persons residing outside India.

"The subscription amounts from these persons were being collected in cash in violation of the regulations framed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"This led to the violation of Regulation 4(b) of Foreign Exchange Management (Permissible Capital Account Transactions) Regulations, 2000 read with circular No. 107 dated June 11, 2015, issued by RBI," the agency claimed.

The company collected ₹3,71.80 crore in cash from persons residing outside India and ₹220.74 crore through cheques from the same category of people.

"Significant amounts were paid in cash to the persons resident (residing) outside India in violation of Section 3(b) of FEMA," it said.

The Income Tax Department has also issued a notice to Perumbavoor, seeking clarification on the alleged financial transactions related to his previously bankrolled films Lucifer and Marakkar.

However, the IT Dept officials said the notice is a follow-up to the earlier raids conducted in 2022, and clarified that it is not related to Empuraan.