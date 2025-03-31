‘Empuraan’ row: Kerala minister praises director Prithviraj’s ‘courage’

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid Right-wing backlash against Malayalam film 'Empuraan' for its apparent references to the 2002 Gujarat riot, Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian, on Monday, watched the film and expressed solidarity with the makers.

The Minister praised the director of the movie, Prithviraj, for his courage to make the film.

"I would like to appreciate Prithviraj for showing the courage to make a film like this. A different film from the ones released in Kerala so far. A film that is at par with world cinema. Many social issues are reflected in the film. This is a film that the people of our country should watch," Cherian told reporters after watching the film.

He said that the film espouses the idea of unity.

"Many social issues will be raised when a film is made. An art form should be seen as an art form. The Kerala community should stand united against wrong moves. The film expresses the idea that we are all one. That is what should be embraced. A film like this can be made only in Kerala," he said.

"Nobody will have the strength to make a film like this anywhere else. My only concern was about the violence. It might be a little difficult for some people to see extreme violence," he added.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader VD Satheesan came out in support of the makers of the film as leaders associated with the Sangh Parivar criticised the film. Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar vowed never to watch the film.

‘Voluntary cuts’ Actor Mohanlal, on Sunday, expressed: "Regret the distress caused" and confirmed that "voluntary cuts" were being made to the film.

"As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films promote hatred towards any political movement, ideology, or religious group," Mohanlal said in a social media post.

He reassured fans that the offensive content would be removed, taking full responsibility for the issue.

On Sunday, Pinarayi Vijayan strongly condemned the ongoing hate campaigns against the film, attributing the backlash to its reference to a significant genocide.

"The fact that the film references one of the most brutal genocides the country has ever seen has angered the Sangh Parivar," Vijayan wrote in a Facebook post after watching the film.