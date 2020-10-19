Encash part of forex reserves to fund infrastructure: PHDCCI president

Overall, it is the demand in the economy that needs support. That is PHDCCI’s view and my personal view as well. Supply has been given good support but we are looking at a war-ravaged economy and this is the time we need to take some large-scale steps. People are saving for harder times. It is very difficult to expect either the consumer or the private industry to be investing except for necessities. The economy cannot grow unless there is a push on the demand side. For that, we need a front-loading of the National Infrastructure Pipeline, which was announced in December 2019. We are supposed to invest ₹1.02 trillion over five years. Now is the time to talk about this plan. We have to inject a lot of money into the economy for productive purposes, to build assets. That is going to bring optimism back. But today, the central government is the only agency which has so many options.