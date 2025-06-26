Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Udhampur ahead of Amarnath Yatra

An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on June 26, according to a PTI report, citing a statement from the Indian Army.

Notably, this comes just ahead of the scheduled Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

Giving more details on the encounter, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps, said, “Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police in the Bihali area of Basantgarh. Contact has been established with terrorists. The operation is currently in progress.”