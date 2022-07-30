Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Baramulla

Representative image: PTI
1 min read . 08:11 AM ISTLivemint

Following the information about the presence of militants in the area, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanigam Bala in the Kreeri area of the district. 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on 30 July, said Kashmir Zone Police said.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on 30 July, said Kashmir Zone Police said.

Following the information about the presence of militants in the area, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanigam Bala in the Kreeri area of the district, said a police official

Following the information about the presence of militants in the area, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanigam Bala in the Kreeri area of the district, said a police official

Adding more, the police official said that the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.

Adding more, the police official said that the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.

There are no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the official said.

There are no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the official said.

With PTI inputs.

With PTI inputs.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.