Following the information about the presence of militants in the area, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanigam Bala in the Kreeri area of the district.
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on 30 July, said Kashmir Zone Police said.
Adding more, the police official said that the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.
There are no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the official said.