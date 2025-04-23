Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam after terror attack in Pahalgam

Lest than 24 hours after Pahalgam terror attack, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in south Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday.

Security forces started search operation and cordoned-off the area after reports about suspicious movement.

However, during the searches, security forces came under intense fire, triggering a gunfight, reported JKNS quoting sources.

On Tuesday, in one of the worst attacks on civilians in Kashmir in recent years, at least 26 people—mostly tourists—were killed by terrorists at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack.

The tragedy shook not just Kashmir but the entire country, where innocent tourists were killed, making it one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Comittee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is discussing the recent security situation.

The meeting included top leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who were part of the committee. The National Security Advisor, Cabinet Secretary, and Defence Secretary also attend the meetings.

Earlier in the day, in the first clear indication of India's possible response to the incident, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that people involved in the cowardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam will get a "strong response" in the "near future" and India cannot be "intimidated" by any such terrorist acts.

He also said that India will not only hunt down those who perpetrated the attack but will also trace the people who conspired to carry out the nefarious act on Indian soil while "sitting behind the scenes".

Omar Abudullah calls all party meet Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullahsaid he has convened an all-party meeting to discuss the fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack.