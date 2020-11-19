4 terrorists neutralised, 1 constable sustained injuries in J&K clash

Four terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter with security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district here on Thursday morning, the police said. A police constable sustained injuries during the gunfight with the terrorists.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu tweeted: Four terrorists have been neutralized and one Police Constable injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza, Jammu with Police, CRPF and Army. The area is being sanitized.

Four terrorists have been neutralized and one Police Constable injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza ,Jammu with #Police #CRPF and #Army. Area is being sanitized. — IGP Jammu (@igpjmu) November 19, 2020





According to officials, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed in view of the encounter. Security has also been tightened in the Nagrota area.

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter is underway near Ban toll plaza in Nagrota, Jammu. Security tightened, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed. More details awaited.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/PYI1KI0ykH — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

