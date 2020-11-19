4 terrorists neutralised, 1 constable sustained injuries in J&K clash

4 terrorists neutralised, 1 constable sustained injuries in J&K clash1 min read . 09:42 AM IST
Terrorists and security forces clashed near Ban Toll Plaza.Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed in view of the encounter.
Four terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter with security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district here on Thursday morning, the police said. A police constable sustained injuries during the gunfight with the terrorists.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu tweeted: Four terrorists have been neutralized and one Police Constable injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza, Jammu with Police, CRPF and Army. The area is being sanitized.
According to officials, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed in view of the encounter. Security has also been tightened in the Nagrota area.
