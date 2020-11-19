Subscribe
Home >News >India >4 terrorists neutralised, 1 constable sustained injuries in J&K clash
Indian army soldiers rush towards the site of a gunbattle in Meej village, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Two suspected rebels and a civilian were killed as another rebel surrendered during a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said Friday. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

4 terrorists neutralised, 1 constable sustained injuries in J&K clash

1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

Terrorists and security forces clashed near Ban Toll Plaza.Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed in view of the encounter.

Four terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter with security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district here on Thursday morning, the police said. A police constable sustained injuries during the gunfight with the terrorists.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu tweeted: Four terrorists have been neutralized and one Police Constable injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza, Jammu with Police, CRPF and Army. The area is being sanitized.

According to officials, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed in view of the encounter. Security has also been tightened in the Nagrota area.

