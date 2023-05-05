Hello User
Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

1 min read . 09:28 AM IST
  • The exchange of fire was going on at Doke in the Banyari Hills of Rajouri district.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday morning, officials said.

According to sources, the exchange of fire was going on at Doke in the Banyari Hills of Rajouri district.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh confirmed that the encounter has begun in the Kandi forest belt.

