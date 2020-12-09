Encounter breaks out in Kashmir's Pulwama

An encounter started in the Tiken region of Kashmir's Pulwama area in the early hours of Wednesday, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

#Encounter has started at #Tiken area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 8, 2020

Police and security forces are engaged in the operation. But, no casualties have been reported so far.





