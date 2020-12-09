Encounter breaks out in Kashmir's Pulwama

Encounter breaks out in Kashmir's Pulwama1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2020, 05:35 AM IST
The Kashmir Zone Police said police and security forces are engaged in the operation. But, no casualties have been reported so far.
An encounter started in the Tiken region of Kashmir's Pulwama area in the early hours of Wednesday, the Kashmir Zone Police said.
