Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Encounter breaks out in Kashmir's Pulwama
Encounter breaks out in Kashmir's Pulwama

Encounter breaks out in Kashmir's Pulwama

1 min read . 05:35 AM IST Staff Writer

The Kashmir Zone Police said police and security forces are engaged in the operation. But, no casualties have been reported so far.

An encounter started in the Tiken region of Kashmir's Pulwama area in the early hours of Wednesday, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

An encounter started in the Tiken region of Kashmir's Pulwama area in the early hours of Wednesday, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Police and security forces are engaged in the operation. But, no casualties have been reported so far.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.