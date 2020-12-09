Encounter breaks out in Kashmir's Pulwama

The Kashmir Zone Police said police and security forces are engaged in the operation. But, no casualties have been reported so far.

An encounter started in the Tiken region of Kashmir's Pulwama area in the early hours of Wednesday, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

An encounter started in the Tiken region of Kashmir's Pulwama area in the early hours of Wednesday, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Police and security forces are engaged in the operation. But, no casualties have been reported so far.