‘Encounter specialist’ IPS Ajay Pal Sharma to be removed from Bengal poll duty? Plea filed in SC alleges ‘bias’

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking the immediate removal of Ajay Pal Sharma, a senior IPS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, from his role as Police Observer amid the electoral contest in West Bengal.

The petitioner submitted the writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution, which allows citizens to approach the Supreme Court directly to protect fundamental rights, arguing in this case that a free and fair election is at stake.

Advertisement

What did the petitioner allege? The petitioner alleged that Sharma, often nicknamed the "Singham of UP" for his record as an encounter specialist, has abandoned the neutrality required of an Election Commission (ECI) observer.

The plea claimed that since assuming charge in South 24 Parganas, Sharma has engaged in "acts of intimidation" and "undue influence," specifically targeting political candidates.

The petition argued that his presence "vitiates the electoral environment," undermining public confidence in the fairness of the 2026 Assembly Elections.

The plea further alleges instances of intimidation, undue influence and bias, which, it claims, have vitiated the level playing field required during elections.

Also Read | Bengal Election Voting 2026 LIVE: Voting on 142 seats in Phase 2 begins

It argues that such conduct undermines the fundamental objective of deploying observers, who are expected to act as neutral constitutional functionaries to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

Advertisement

Referring to provisions under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the petition states that observers are appointed to independently monitor elections and ensure adherence to democratic norms. Any deviation from this role, it contends, weakens public confidence in the system.

The petitioner has urged the apex court to take cognisance of the matter and issue necessary directions to safeguard the fairness of the ongoing electoral process.

The Prayagraj ACP, who earned the moniker 'Singham' for his crackdown on criminals, faced protests by Trinamool Congress supporters who raised 'Jai Bangla' in front of the residence as well as the election office of local TMC candidate Jahangir Khan, officials said, as reported by PTI.

Who is Ajay Sharma? Ajay Pal Sharma is an IPS officer of the 2011 batch. Originally trained as a dental surgeon, he left the medical profession to join the civil services.

Advertisement

He has served in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Rampur, Shamli, Jaunpur, and Hathras, and is currently posted in Prayagraj as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police. Born in Ludhiana, Punjab, he is a UP-cadre officer.

Throughout his career, he has received police commendation medals in 2017 and 2025.

According to a Times of India report, Ajay Pal Sharma is said to have been involved in over 500 police encounters during his career, including 136 within 22 months. The report also notes that during an operation to trace Jahangir Khan’s residence, both locals and some police personnel were reportedly hesitant to share information due to safety concerns, though Sharma’s team eventually located the address.

It further mentions that Sharma raised questions about security arrangements at Khan’s residence, claiming that four more personnel were deployed than required under his ‘Y-category’ protection. He is also reported to have issued a notice to the local Superintendent of Police seeking an explanation.

Advertisement

West Bengal Assembly elections The campaigning for the second and final phase of the assembly elections in Bengal ended as 142 constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase on April 29.

The state has recorded a massive 93.2% voter turnout in the first phase of the elections, a record-breaking figure that has both the TMC and the BJP claiming a decisive lead.

The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The results will be declared on May 4, along with Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways Public Interest Litigations can serve as a tool to address concerns about electoral integrity.

The role of election observers is crucial in maintaining a neutral environment for fair elections.

Allegations of bias and intimidation can significantly impact public perception and trust in the electoral process.

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.