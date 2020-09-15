Subscribe
Home >News >India >Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Pulwama
Encounter underway at Marwal area of Pulwama.

Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Pulwama

1 min read . 08:51 AM IST PTI

The exchange of firing was going on and details were awaited, the official said

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday, police said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Marwal area of Pulwama, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said during the search, militants fired on the forces, who retaliated, leading to an encounter.

The exchange of firing was going on and details were awaited, the official said.

