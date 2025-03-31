Encounter underway in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces corner 3 terrorists

A police team came under heavy gunfire from terrorists in a combing operation conducted in Kathua district on Monday night. The operation, which is still ongoing, is taking place in the Panjtirthi area of the Ramkote belt.

This marks the third such confrontation in the past eight days.

Night cordon set up To prevent the escape of the three terrorists trapped in the forest, a night cordon has been established by the authorities. Security forces are making efforts to neutralise the terrorists, with significant resources deployed, including aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs.

The areas under scrutiny include the forest belts of Rui, Juthana, Ghati, and Sanyal in the Rajbagh region, along with parts of Billawar.

Continued operation until last terrorist Is neutralised

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shiv Kumar Sharma, who is overseeing the operation, assured the public that the operation will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised. He called on residents living near the border to report any suspicious activity that could aid the operation. "Our force is dedicated to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety of Jammu and Kashmir," Sharma emphasised during a press briefing in Reasi.

Previous encounters and suspect detentions Earlier, on March 27, a deadly encounter in the Sanyal belt resulted in the deaths of two terrorists and four policemen, with three others, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, injured. This incident followed a similar clash on March 23 in the Nursery area, where terrorists managed to escape.

Authorities have detained six individuals in connection with the recent terrorist activities, suspecting that these individuals may have provided aid to the terrorists, including shelter and food. These individuals are reportedly linked to Mohammad Latief, an overground worker currently in jail for assisting terrorists in an attack on an Army truck last year that resulted in the deaths of six soldiers.