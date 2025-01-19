Security forces engaged in an encounter in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir, after discovering a terrorist hideout. The operation began following gunshots in the Zaloora Gujjarpati area. Currently, there are no reported casualties, and the situation remains active.

An encounter broke out in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening after security forces discovered a terrorist hideout. Security forces had launched a cordon-and search operation in the Zaloora Gujjarpati area of Sopore after gunshots were heard.

According to an official update, the hideout was busted where fire was observed from inside. Gunshots can also be heard in videos shared online by news agency ANI from the area.

Meanwhile the Chinar Corps official handle on X said 'Operation Gujjarpatti' had begun on Sunday evening after authorities received "specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists". The Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police had consequently launched a joint cordon and search operation.

“Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress," it added in a brief update.

“During a CASO launched by Police & SFs at Zaloora, Sopore a hideout was busted. During the same, fire was observed from inside, area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police added in a separate social media post.

No casualties have been reported so far and the clash between the terrorists and security forces remains underway.