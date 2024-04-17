'Encourage India and Pakistan to avoid escalation’: US responds to PM Modi's remarks on killing terrorists
US State Department refrains from discussing sanctions on India over alleged assassination plot, emphasizes no preview of sanction actions openly.
The US has responded to the latest remark by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on terrorism. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said he would encourage both nations to find a resolution through dialogue.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message