Encourage startups, young scientists in niche areas like technical textiles: Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce minister Piyush Goyal said startups and young scientists must be encouraged to explore niche areas like technical textiles.
During a review meeting of Textile Research Associations (TRA) in New Delhi, Goyal asked the association to submit proposals to the ministry for any support they require to reach world class levels of robust state-of-the-art labs, modern machinery, among others. The minister added that the Bureau of Indian Standards could provide necessary support in modernizing the labs of TRAs.
Goyal suggested creating a special fund to increase the number of scientists in TRAs. The minister pointed out the need to assess the projects till their last mile success and added that the projects may be sanctioned accordingly to make them commercially viable.
He noted that for medical textiles the research is incomplete without the clinical trials. Therefore, costs associated with clinical trials may also be taken into account while recommending future projects in Technical Textiles.
He directed the officials to fast track the clearance of patents filed by government related bodies, in a time bound manner.
Goyal asked to explore the possibilities of merging TRAs or fostering partnership among TRAs engaged in similar kind of research in order to bring synergy among these bodies. He also instructed that the quarterly engagement of TRAs with the Ministry be institutionalized.
During the review meeting, presentations were made by the TRAs, highlighting their performance over the last decade which including their research projects, patents status, machinery and equipment statistics and strategies for future.
