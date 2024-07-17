Encroachment on glacier: Self-styled godman illegally constructs temple at 5,000 metres height in Uttarakhand

A self-styled godman, Baba Yogi Chaitanya Akash, allegedly built an unauthorised shrine at a height of 5,000 metres on Uttarakhand's Sunderdhunga glacier. A joint team consisting of personnel from revenue, forest and police departments will investigate the matter after local villagers expressed their anger over the encroachment, reported Indian Express.

Also Read | Pakistani singer Ali Sethi shares photo of him losing to Modi in Lok Sabha polls

According to the report, the investigation team would not be able to visit the location on the ground soon because of unfavourable weather conditions due to the monsoon. The team will trek to the region only after the monsoon season ends.

Who is Baba Yogi Chaitanya Akash? Baba Yogi Chaitanya Akash is a self-styled godman who claimed to have received divine instructions to build a temple on the mountain. He convinced the villagers to construct the temple by saying that Devi Bhagwati appeared in his dreams and instructed him to build the temple at Devi Kund, villager Mahendra Singh Dhami, told Times of India.

After constructing the temple at an ecologically sensitive spot, the self-styled godman has also turned the kund, a sacred spot for pilgrims and locals his personal swimming pool. Several residents have expressed their anger over the encroachment.

The location of the unauthorised temple holds significant relevance for locals and devotees. The kund, where Baba Yogi Chaitanya Akash is known to have taken baths regularly, is of immense significance. People visit the Kund during the Nanda Raj Yatra every twelve years. The construction of an unauthorised temple on an ecologically sensitive spot and in a place of religious importance has raised questions about the local authorities and efforts of the Uttarakhand government, which is conducting an anti-encroachment campaign in sensitive zones.