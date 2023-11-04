End of an Era: Literature doyen Gieve Patel passes away at 83
Gieve Patel, who had been battling cancer, was admitted to the Pune centre a few weeks ago. A noted playwright, poet, painter, and thinker his passing marks the end of an era in the world of Indian arts and literature
Renowned playwright, poet, painter, and thinker Gieve Patel passed away at the Cipla Palliative Care and Training Centre in Pune on Friday afternoon, the Times of India reported. He was 83.
