comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 03 2023 15:59:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.3 -0.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 647.8 1.73%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 578.15 1.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,483.55 0.45%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,319.05 -0.03%
Business News/ News / India/  End of an Era: Literature doyen Gieve Patel passes away at 83
Back Back

End of an Era: Literature doyen Gieve Patel passes away at 83

 Livemint

Gieve Patel, who had been battling cancer, was admitted to the Pune centre a few weeks ago. A noted playwright, poet, painter, and thinker his passing marks the end of an era in the world of Indian arts and literature

Gieve Patel, atrist and playwrite, photographed at his studio in Mumbai, on January, 24, 2009. (Photograph: ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINT)Premium
Gieve Patel, atrist and playwrite, photographed at his studio in Mumbai, on January, 24, 2009. (Photograph: ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINT)

Renowned playwright, poet, painter, and thinker Gieve Patel passed away at the Cipla Palliative Care and Training Centre in Pune on Friday afternoon, the Times of India reported. He was 83.

Patel, who had been battling cancer, was admitted to the Pune centre a few weeks ago. He is survived by a daughter, it added.

Born in Mumbai, Gieve Patel was a graduate of Grant Government Medical College. He rose to prominence in the world of arts and literature through his notable contributions as a playwright, poet, and painter.

Also Read: The poet-maker of Rishi Valley

Condolences from the Literary Community

Noted writer Shanta Gokhale, who translated Patel's work, "Mister Behram", into Marathi, shared her memories with the paper, saying, "I knew Gieve for the last fifty years, and our association continued until the final days of his life. He was a multi-talented personality, yet remained down-to-earth."

Poet Ganesh Vispute expressed the sentiment of a significant loss in the Indian literary circle, stating, "He was a writer, poet, and a great thinker. He was the torchbearer of the Modern Indian literary movement."

Gieve Patel's passing marks the end of an era in the world of Indian arts and literature.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 01:54 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App