End of an Era: Literature doyen Gieve Patel passes away at 83

Renowned playwright, poet, painter, and thinker Gieve Patel passed away at the Cipla Palliative Care and Training Centre in Pune on Friday afternoon, the Times of India reported. He was 83. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Patel, who had been battling cancer, was admitted to the Pune centre a few weeks ago. He is survived by a daughter, it added.

Born in Mumbai, Gieve Patel was a graduate of Grant Government Medical College. He rose to prominence in the world of arts and literature through his notable contributions as a playwright, poet, and painter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Condolences from the Literary Community Noted writer Shanta Gokhale, who translated Patel's work, "Mister Behram", into Marathi, shared her memories with the paper, saying, "I knew Gieve for the last fifty years, and our association continued until the final days of his life. He was a multi-talented personality, yet remained down-to-earth."

Poet Ganesh Vispute expressed the sentiment of a significant loss in the Indian literary circle, stating, "He was a writer, poet, and a great thinker. He was the torchbearer of the Modern Indian literary movement." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gieve Patel's passing marks the end of an era in the world of Indian arts and literature.

