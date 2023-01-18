End of GST compensation to jolt six states most, says RBI1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 10:33 PM IST
The share of GST compensation had exceeded 10% of the tax revenue for these states on average, according to the report.
The share of GST compensation had exceeded 10% of the tax revenue for these states on average, according to the report.
Bengaluru: The economies of half-a-dozen states are set to be “most severely affected" because of the termination of the goods and services tax compensation programme in June last year, a Reserve Bank of India report on state finances said.