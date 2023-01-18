End of GST compensation to jolt six states most, says RBI

“GST collection is directly linked to consumption, and its growth is mainly driven by state GDP growth, while in some states, it is boosted by remittances. As the growth profile in every state is different, this will be reflected in the GST collection and its growth. Tax compliance no doubt will have an impact on collections, which after time will not give much buoyancy. In the medium-to-long run, it totally depends on the growth profile. Having a stronger growth profile will lead to not only higher GST collection but also fiscal consolidation," said Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist of India Ratings and Research.