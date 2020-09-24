End of loan holiday threatens pain, defaults for Indian business

That’s a dilemma Regi Philip is dealing with. He owns a travel agency in Mumbai, which has had no business since April when the nation went into lockdown. He got a temporary reprieve from his bank, helping him save ₹4.5 million ($61,000) a month in debt repayments. He’s worried about how he’s going to resume those payments, given his travel business hasn’t recovered yet and he still has salaries and other overheads to pay.