‘Energetic, spiritual': How Twitter reacted to Rahul Gandhi wearing t-shirt on chilly morning2 min read . 06:46 PM IST
- The social media platforms were filled with reactions after Congress leaders posted visuals of Rahul Gandhi walking in T-shirt
The 3,570 kilometers long Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered Delhi on 24 December. The march which kicked off from Kanyakumari on 7 September has completed around 3,000 kilometers. The yatra will remain at a halt for a few days and will resume in January 2023.
On Monday, Rahul Gandhi paid his tributes to the dignitaries like Mahatma Gandhi and many former Prime Ministers of India.
The social media platforms were filled with reactions after Congress leaders posted visuals of Rahul Gandhi walking in t-shirt. People pointed out how Rahul Gandhi is wearing just a t-shirt in the chilling cold with mercury around 8-9 degrees Celsius in Delhi.
“In morning temperature of Delhi was 9 degree Celsius. Only in T shirt ? Itni energy kahan se laate ho bhai .@RahulGandhi," a user wrote.
“Man, why is this man not feeling cold? Everyone is in coat and jacket, this guy is seen in half T-shirt. Whereas today it is getting cold in Delhi. #RahulGandhi #BharatJodaYatra," journalist Ajit Anjum tweeted in Hindi.
Some opined that it as a result of the power of mental, physical, emotional & spiritual fitness and compared him with the monks in snow mountains.
“Many are commenting about #RahulGandhi ji in this cold in just a t-shirt. This is the power of mental, physical, emotional & spiritual fitness. Our body becomes indifferent to extreme cold due to meditation & fitness (images of monks in snow clad mountains wearing v little)," Tehseen Poonawalla tweeted.
“As someone who is heavily into fitness- I can this is a result of mental and physical strength. Good quality muscles and more importantly a very strong mental & physical fitness aided by meditation," Ponnawala added.
A user even warned Rahul Gandhi that this practice might not be healthy and can even cause serious health complications.
“It's chilly weather in Delhi , temperature below 7 degree and #RahulGandhi in T- Shirt ?? Somebody please tell him that not protecting yourself against cold weather may lead to a cardiac or paralysis attack !," a user wrote.
