Energy crisis sets stage for record global carbon emissions

But in many places, CO2 releases from most major sources are on pace to be lower than in 2019, as coal plants shut down and more solar and wind power comes online. Emissions in the European Union and the U.K. during the first eight months of this year are down 4.7% compared with the same period in 2019, according to the group, which bases their estimates off on power generation, industrial activity, ground transport, domestic and international aviation and residential demand. In the U.S., they’re down 3.5%.