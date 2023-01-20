Energy efficiency rules for cold storages soon

Cold chain design guidelines and recommendations on the use of star-rated cooling appliances are being formulated by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) to ensure energy-efficient cold storage infrastructure in India, an official aware of the matter said. “We plan to bring cold storages under the energy efficiency plans. The guidelines will recommend the design for cold storages. The layout is a major aspect for making cold storages energy-efficient," the person cited above said on condition of anonymity.