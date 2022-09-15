Energy giant Shell has announced that it plans to set up more than 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points in India by 2030, even as Shell launched its first EV chargers in India, for the four-wheeler and two-wheeler segments in Bengaluru on Thursday. Notably, India is the first market for Shell to launch chargers for two-wheelers and in its statement, it said, “the company plans to set up more than 10,000 charging points across India by 2030 and aims to provide safe, green, and integrated mobility solutions to its customers through the Shell Recharge Stations."

