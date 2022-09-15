Energy giant Shell to install 10,000 electric vehicle charging points in India by 20302 min read . 04:25 PM IST
- Shell launched its first EV chargers in India, for the four-wheeler and two-wheeler segments in Bengaluru on Thursday
Energy giant Shell has announced that it plans to set up more than 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points in India by 2030, even as Shell launched its first EV chargers in India, for the four-wheeler and two-wheeler segments in Bengaluru on Thursday. Notably, India is the first market for Shell to launch chargers for two-wheelers and in its statement, it said, “the company plans to set up more than 10,000 charging points across India by 2030 and aims to provide safe, green, and integrated mobility solutions to its customers through the Shell Recharge Stations."
Energy giant Shell has announced that it plans to set up more than 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points in India by 2030, even as Shell launched its first EV chargers in India, for the four-wheeler and two-wheeler segments in Bengaluru on Thursday. Notably, India is the first market for Shell to launch chargers for two-wheelers and in its statement, it said, “the company plans to set up more than 10,000 charging points across India by 2030 and aims to provide safe, green, and integrated mobility solutions to its customers through the Shell Recharge Stations."
As per the company statement, in the first phase of its launch, Shell plans to set up charging stations in Bengaluru across its fuel stations located in Yeshwantpur, Marathalli, Old Madras Road, Brookefield and Kanakapura. Additionally, the company said it has plans to expand its EV charging infrastructure beyond its existing retail markets of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Assam and Andhra Pradesh. Shell will provide customised charging solutions at on-the-go locations such as Shell fuel stations, standalone EV hubs, home charging and destination locations, the statement said.
As per the company statement, in the first phase of its launch, Shell plans to set up charging stations in Bengaluru across its fuel stations located in Yeshwantpur, Marathalli, Old Madras Road, Brookefield and Kanakapura. Additionally, the company said it has plans to expand its EV charging infrastructure beyond its existing retail markets of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Assam and Andhra Pradesh. Shell will provide customised charging solutions at on-the-go locations such as Shell fuel stations, standalone EV hubs, home charging and destination locations, the statement said.
The statement further noted that for on-the-go and standalone electric vehicle hubs, the company will deploy 100 kilowatts (KW) and above direct-current (DC) fast chargers to enable fast charging and the lowest possible dwell time and the customers will be able to operate these chargers through the 'Shell Recharge India app', available on both Android and iOS operating systems.
The statement further noted that for on-the-go and standalone electric vehicle hubs, the company will deploy 100 kilowatts (KW) and above direct-current (DC) fast chargers to enable fast charging and the lowest possible dwell time and the customers will be able to operate these chargers through the 'Shell Recharge India app', available on both Android and iOS operating systems.
Sanjay Varkey, Director, Shell Mobility, India said, “The Shell Recharge proposition is based on unique insights that we picked up in our research and global experience. This enables us to provide safe, green, and integrated mobility solutions to our customers."
Sanjay Varkey, Director, Shell Mobility, India said, “The Shell Recharge proposition is based on unique insights that we picked up in our research and global experience. This enables us to provide safe, green, and integrated mobility solutions to our customers."
Meanwhile, earlier this week, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said, India must target 100% electrification of two- and three-wheelers in the next four years as these segments will lead the country's green mobility revolution. While speaking at the annual session of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), he said “my view is that green mobility revolution is really knocking on our doors, whether we like it or not, and India's focus has to be on shared, connected and an electric transportation movement."
Meanwhile, earlier this week, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said, India must target 100% electrification of two- and three-wheelers in the next four years as these segments will lead the country's green mobility revolution. While speaking at the annual session of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), he said “my view is that green mobility revolution is really knocking on our doors, whether we like it or not, and India's focus has to be on shared, connected and an electric transportation movement."
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)