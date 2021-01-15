NEW DELHI: Energy and physical connectivity were among the subjects discussed by the foreign ministers of India and Nepal on Friday at their sixth Joint Commission Meeting with the two countries exchanging views on the construction of a second fuel pipeline between them.

Nepal’s foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and India’s S Jaishankar discussed railway connectivity between the two countries besides India providing vaccines to combat the covid-19 pandemic in Nepal.

Gyawali arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a three day visit that sets the tone for a new phase in ties after a rough patch in May last year following Kathmandu publishing a map with three areas lying within India as part of Nepal. Ties began to mend with Nepal’s prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli greeting his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s Independence Day on 15 August. Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited Nepal in November further easing strains the relationship. Unlike China, New Delhi has kept studiously away from the recent factional tensions within the ruling Nepal Community Party, between Oli and former Maoist guerrilla leader, Pushp Kamal Dahal and focused on extending development assistance to the Nepalese people. On its part Beijing, which is vying for influence in Kathamndu in direct competition with India, had sent senior officials of its Communist Party to prevent the infighting from getting out of hand.

“The Joint Commission comprehensively reviewed all aspects of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries and explored ways to further strengthen the traditionally close and friendly ties. Both sides discussed several areas of cooperation including in the areas of connectivity, economy and trade, power, oil and gas, water resources, political and security issues, border management, development partnership, tourism, culture, education and capacity building," an Indian readout of Friday’s talks said.

“Noting the milestone achieved by the Motihari-Amlekhganj petroleum products pipeline (which was inaugurated by Modi and Oli in September 2019), the two sides discussed the expansion of the pipeline to Chitwan and the establishment of a new pipeline on the eastern side connecting Siliguri to Jhapa in Nepal," the Indian statement said.

“Discussions were held on expediting joint hydropower projects, including the proposed Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project, which have numerous benefits for the people of both countries," it said.

The completion of the first passenger railway line between India and Nepal from Jaynagar to Kurtha via Janakpur was welcomed by the two countries, the statement said adding that procedures for starting train services on the route were being finalized. “Other cross-border rail connectivity projects, including a possible Raxaul-Kathmandu broad gauge railway line, were also discussed," it said.

To facilitate cross border movement of people and goods, the construction of a third integrated check point at Nepalgunj had begun and India conveyed that construction of a fourth check point at Bhairahwa would start soon.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via