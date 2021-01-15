Gyawali arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a three day visit that sets the tone for a new phase in ties after a rough patch in May last year following Kathmandu publishing a map with three areas lying within India as part of Nepal. Ties began to mend with Nepal’s prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli greeting his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s Independence Day on 15 August. Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited Nepal in November further easing strains the relationship. Unlike China, New Delhi has kept studiously away from the recent factional tensions within the ruling Nepal Community Party, between Oli and former Maoist guerrilla leader, Pushp Kamal Dahal and focused on extending development assistance to the Nepalese people. On its part Beijing, which is vying for influence in Kathamndu in direct competition with India, had sent senior officials of its Communist Party to prevent the infighting from getting out of hand.