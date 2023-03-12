Energy PSUs wait for LNG prices to cool1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 11:17 PM IST
Spot LNG prices have fallen to about $14-15 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu) from an average of over $45 per mmBtu in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal.
New Delhi: State-run oil and gas companies currently in talks with gas producers across the world for long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts have adopted a wait-and-watch approach anticipating a further softening of prices amid a volatile energy market and supply concerns.
