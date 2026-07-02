Energy resilience, AI push, economic security top 16 outcomes of Modi-Takaichi meeting today

India and Japan on Thursday unveiled a raft of landmark initiatives, including an economic partnership framework and a defence pact to co-develop military hardware, following summit talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi.
The major outcomes from the meeting included a declaration on economic security, a joint statement for cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and a document to bolster engagement in the energy supply chain.
The two prime ministers carried out a comprehensive review of India-Japan ties in areas of trade and investment, economic security, energy, emerging technologies, defence and people-to-people exchanges.
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The major outcomes included a Joint Declaration on Economic Security, a Joint Statement on Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence, and a Joint Statement on Energy Resilience.
The partnership aims to reinforce economic security by developing complementary supply chains and collaborating on critical technologies, such as artificial intelligence and energy resilience.
This collaboration is significant as it combines Japan's precision technology with India's software expertise, aiming to strengthen global AI development.
The CBG Initiative aims to promote cooperative biogas development, enhancing energy resources and sustainability in both countries.
They plan to establish a local-currency settlement framework allowing direct yen-rupee transactions, facilitating cross-border payments without relying on the US dollar.
"The economies of India and Japan are complementary. From cultural values to modern technology, there is similarity in our thinking and approach as well," PM Modi said in his media statement.
Both Modi and Takaichi witnessed the exchange of key MoUs and agreements spanning economic security, clean energy, critical technologies and research and development.
India and Japan also agreed on a list of activities for celebrating the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations, external affairs ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said.
In his remarks, PM Modi also highlighted the strength and significance of India-Japan ties.
“Just a few days ago, at the G7 Summit, I had said that in today's atmosphere of global upheaval, mutual trust is our greatest strategic asset.”
PM Modi note that the convergence of Japan's precision technology and India's software capabilities will give a new momentum and strength in artificial intelligence.
"In the field of defence, we have signed an agreement on the first co-development project between India and Japan," he said.
The Japanese prime minister, who is on a three-day visit to India, said both sides are focusing on economic growth through investment and innovation collaboration.
"Prime Minister Modi launched Viksit Bharat, a national goal to make India a developed nation by 2047 and is strongly driving India's growth," she said.
"In this way we share the goal of making our countries strong and prosperous through investments in the future," she added.
1-India-Japan Joint Declaration on Economic Security.
2-India-Japan Joint Statement on Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence
3-Joint statement on Energy Resilience between Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, India and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.
4-Celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
5-Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of Batteries.
6- Memorandum of Cooperation in the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices sectors.
7-Memorandum of Cooperation in Geology and Mineral Exploration.
8-Memorandum of Cooperation on India-Japan Cooperative Biogas for Growth (CBG) Initiative.
9-MoU between IIT Bombay, Bharat Gen Technology Foundation and National Institute of Informatics (NII) of Japan.
10-MoU between IndiaAI Mission and METI, Japan.
11-MoU for Academic and Research Cooperation and Exchanges Between RIKEN, Japan and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), India.
12-Exchange of Letters between IFSCA and JFSA.
13-MoU between National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) and Japan Network Information Centre (JPNIC)
14-MoU between SarvamAI and Preferred Networks on LLM Development.
15-Memorandum on Cooperation on Next-Generation Mobility Partnership.
16-MoU for Academic and Research Cooperation and Exchanges between RIKEN, Japan and National Center for Biological Sciences -Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (NCBS-TIFR), India.
(With PTI inputs)