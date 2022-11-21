Six dignitaries and office bearers of the Indian Red Cross Society were mentioned in the FIR, including Harish L. Mehta, chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society, Tamil Nadu Branch, MSM Nasruddin, general secretary, C. Indernath, treasurer, Senthilnathan, former treasurer, Manish Choudhary, Deputy/Joint secretary of Indian Red Cross Society at its national headquarters in New Delhi, and V Vadivel Mugundhan, former chairman of the Tamil Nadu branch