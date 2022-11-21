ED attaches ₹3.37crore property to six accused in IRCS fraud case1 min read . 03:55 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth ₹3.37 crore to office bearers of the Indian Red Cross Society. This includes Harish L Metha, Chairman, Senthil Nathan, former Treasurer and MSM Nasruddin, former General Secretary, the investigative agency informed on Monday.
Last year, the anti-corruption wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had booked a corruption case against former and current office-bearers of the Indian Red Cross Society.
The CBI had acted based on the complaint by the T. Sengottaiyan, deputy secretary to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The investigative agency had filed a first information report on 29 December , 2020.
The FIR had cited criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct to cause pecuniary advantage to themselves and causing wrongful loss to Indian Red Cross Society from 2011 to 2020.
Six dignitaries and office bearers of the Indian Red Cross Society were mentioned in the FIR, including Harish L. Mehta, chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society, Tamil Nadu Branch, MSM Nasruddin, general secretary, C. Indernath, treasurer, Senthilnathan, former treasurer, Manish Choudhary, Deputy/Joint secretary of Indian Red Cross Society at its national headquarters in New Delhi, and V Vadivel Mugundhan, former chairman of the Tamil Nadu branch
The CBI said other unknown public servants and private persons also committed the offences. The FIR was forwarded to the Principal Court for CBI cases.
